Daughter mourning the loss of her mom after she was shot in NLR; Police say killer is still on the loose

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.— A daughter in North Little Rock is mourning the loss of her mom after she was shot and killed.

North Little Rock Police say Shameka Stewart was shot and left to die in an ally on West 25th street.

Police say on August 8, 2020, they responded to 812 ½ W. 25th in reference to a ‘shots fired’ call. A spokesperson for the department says when they arrived, a woman was suffering in the roadway from gunshot wounds.

“I’m sorry I wasn’t here because I could have helped her,” said Lashondra Love, Stewart’s daughter.

Love says her mother has nine other children and her death has left all of them shaken.

“My mother was a wonderful, amazing person and I can’t see anyone replacing her,” said Love.

Police have yet to find Stewart’s killer and say they continue to interview people in the area.

“Somebody had to have leered her over here. I know my mama– she doesn’t just come to an ally,” said Love.

We talked to the detective working this case who says they have reason to believe Stewart was with others at the time of her death.

“We have victims and we have predators and in this case, we have somebody who did something wrong to someone,” said Detective Raul Dallas with the North Little Rock Police Department.

Detective Raul Dallas with the North Little Rock Police Depart says he wants to find the person responsible just as much as the victim’s family.

“It’s a loved one of theirs, she’s now a victim of mine, and I want to bring that person to justice for what they did to her,” said Dallas.

While Love says she plans to take on the role of ‘mom’ for her nine other siblings, she hopes their mother will get the justice she deserves.

“We would be more at peace to know the person who did it to her is behind bars,” said Stewart.

North Little Rock Police say if you have any information that could help investigators, call their tip line at 501-680-8439. You can remain anonymous.