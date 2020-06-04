David’s Burger vandalized Monday night on Bowman

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Monday night several businesses in downtown Little Rock were vandalized after the sun went down.

One business across town, David’s Burger on Bowman Road was also vandalized.

“Just a lot of fear, concern. You don’t want to expose your people to violence,” said Alan Bubbus, Owner of David’s Burger.

Video surveillance from inside David’s Burger show employees wrapping up for the day then you can hear a loud crashing sound.

One window was shattered at the burger shop but owner Alan Bubbus said there’s a bigger picture to look at.

“The pain and hurt in the community is obviously there. It’s just a sad time that there’s that much anger and frustration out in the world,” said Alan.

One of Alan’s adopted sons, JP, has been a strong voice in the community supporting the peaceful protests.

“I am a black man, a black young man at that, that’s going to college so this hits close to home,” said JP Bubbus, Adopted son on Alan.

JP said while he supports the protests, he does not support the violence.

“We need change and we want change and we want people to notice that. I do not condone the vandalism and the property destruction but I understand the hurt and the pain they feel,” said JP.

JP said vandalism like this just pushes the hurt onto the community.

However, this business isn’t letting a broken window shatter their spirit.

“We’re going to expect some hard time to come but we are going to respond in kindness, we are going to respond in love and we are going to treat people well,” said Alan.