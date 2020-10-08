Day 5 of court in Fragstein case

CONWAY, Ark. – Day five of the trial for one of the teens accused of abducting and killing a 71-year-old Conway woman wrapped Wednesday.

Tacori Mackrell, 18 and his cousin Robert Smith, 16 were arrested for kidnapping and murdering Elvia Fragstein.

Mackrell is now on trial for those crimes.

The defense rested their case Wednesday after Mackrell took the stand. In his testimony, he admitted to abducting Fragstein. He told the jury he hit her several times and put her in a chokehold. He also said he was on drugs at the time.

Tomorrow is day six for Mackrell’s trial. Closing arguments start at 9 a.m.