LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Today marks day seven of protest in Little Rock.

Hundreds gathered today and people are not only protesting but helping others getting registered to vote! Terri Hollingsworth helped people get registered to vote, on the steps of the Pulaski County Courthouse earlier today. They were there until 2:00 p.m.

Come on down to the courthouse! We are in the steps on Markham Street until 2:00 pm registering voters.



Did you just graduated from high school? If you’re born on or before November 3, 2002 you will be old enough to vote this year!#arpx https://t.co/kQnFzPAPCH #RegisterToVote pic.twitter.com/6fPUo0APvn — Pulaski Clerk (@PulaskiClerk) June 5, 2020

Around 5:00 p.m. a heavy down pour along with hail came through Little Rock, but that didn’t stop people from standing on the State Capitol steps and chant!