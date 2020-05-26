Day use areas reopening on Ouachita and Ozark-St. Francis National Forests

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (News release) — Ouachita and Ozark-St. Francis National Forest officials have

announced that some day-use areas on the forests are open today, but many services, such as toilet

facilities and trash receptacles will remain closed.

Open day-use areas on the forests can be found on the websites of the Ouachita National Forest at

www.fs.usda.gov/ouachita or the Ozark-St. Francis National Forests at www.fs.usda.gov/osfnf/.

While some facilities remain closed in the short-term, come prepared with all the essentials you would need for a day trip, including food, emergency supplies, and the ability to pack-out trash.

The Ouachita and Ozark-St. Francis National Forests are coordinating with federal, state and county

officials to reopen areas once it can be accomplished safely. Other developed recreation sites remain

closed due to the limited availability of cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment.

Forest Service staff are examining each site to ensure operations comply with current public health

guidance. Additional recreation area reopenings are expected on a case-by-case basis.

Visitors to our National Forests are urged to take the precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). For tips from the CDC on preventing illnesses like the

coronavirus, go to: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/prevention.html.