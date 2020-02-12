Church holds service tonight for Forrest City community after Monday’s shooting

FORREST CITY, Ark. — Ridgewood Baptist church held a simple service tonight for the Forrest City community with acoustic music and prayer for everyone involved in Monday’s shooting.

Pastor Jim Whaley said this community was tight knit. He explained that he had met LT Erin Varner, and detective Eugene Watlington who were shot in Monday’s shooting.

Watlington’s brother Tommy is an active member at Ridgewood Baptist and said the way the community had shown up to support his brother was incredible.

“Prayer is what my brother needs more than anything else. It’s what I need, what my family needs, everybody. So it’s a good thing getting everybody together,” Tommy said.

The room was filled with first responders and community members. Whaley said this was a way to bring everyone together, joining in prayer and wrapping their arms around each other during this time.