HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – A major change is fast approaching that will impact thousands of childcare centers across the country, as the expiration date for the pandemic-era funding that helps centers stay afloat is coming to an end.

On Sept. 30, the $24 billion childcare stabilization program that was through the American Rescue Plan Act in 2021 will end.

The program funded more than 200,000 childcare programs and impacted over 9 million children across the country.

The goal was to provide five financial relief to child care providers to help them pay for unexpected business costs associated with the pandemic.

According to Arkansas Department of Human Services, a total of 286 million was allocated to the state.

Over 2,000 child care programs received money impacting over 200,000 children reported by the Administration for Children and Families.

Shannon Jones who was the Director at First United Methodists’ Child Development Center in Hot Springs when they received a part of the funding it was a blessing.

“We received $300,000 dollars,” Jones said. “It freed things up to where we didn’t have to pinch every penny.”

Jones said when the pandemic hit, they had to close for several months, and although they’ve re-gained regular attendance around 60 to 70 students, staffing is still an issue.

“I’m still having an issue with staffing,” Jones stated. “If we were able to have funds on a regular basis, we would be able to possibly pay our staff more.

Jones said that with the funding they were able to replace the playground and buy classroom necessities but without the funding she feels their budget will be tight.

“We went from having to pinch every penny to having some freedom and now we’re having to be careful again,” Jones said.

Knowing the cut off was looming, they already started to make changes.

“We actually had to raise our tuition for each department by $10 dollars per week when the school started again,” Jones stated.

Jones says the impact was felt by some parents and even with the changes to help with the difference for next year’s budget they will still have to keep a close eye on it.

“Like if my freezer where to go out we would be looking for funds,” Jones said.