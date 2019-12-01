Deadly accident in El Dorado leaves one dead

EL DORADO, Ark. — A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Union County on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as 66-year-old Henry Lendell Golden of El Dorado.

The accident happened shortly before 6:00 p.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Junction City Road and HWY 167.

According to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police, Golden was crossing traffic on foot in order to get to a gas station when he was hit by a Sport Utility Vehicle.

No other injuries were reported.

The investigation into the cause of the accident is continuing.