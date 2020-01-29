Deadly Jacksonville apartment fire now ruled homicide, police investigating

UPDATE:

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — Detectives with the Jacksonville Police Department have learned that the death from a apartment fire that happened on January 27 has been ruled a homicide.

Around 9:00 p.m. on January 27, officers with the Jacksonville Police Department responded to S. Redmond Road in reference to a structure fire.

When officers arrived on the scene they found that the apartment was fully engulfed in flames.

The Jacksonville Fire Department responded and put the fire out, and during a search of residence a body of a male was found.

It has since been learned that the result of the male’s death is a homicide.

Della Vance lives near the complex and called 911.

“We heard a big bang like a transformer or railroad cars hitting together,” Della Vance said.

Thomas Rea captured video of the chaos as thick clouds of smoke filled the air.

“It’s very scary, very scary that’s too close to my mom and I did not sleep last night because of it because that’s what we were afraid of,” Della Vance said.

The loud boom woke neighbors up.

“I was in the bed and it shook me it was so bad that I had to cover my vents from the smell,” Karen Maxwell said.

The Pulaski County Coroner says the man’s body was burned badly making it hard to say how old he was.

“It’s sad that this had to happen around this neighborhood because usually it’s quiet and everyone looks out for each other,” Maxwell said.

Officials ruled the man’s death as a homicide leaving neighbors puzzled.

“I just like to know what happened that’s just the biggest fear,” Vance said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Jacksonville Police Department.

Information can also be provided to their 24 hour tip line at 501-982-4632 by leaving a message, Or online at http://www.cityofjacksonville.net/219/Tip.

Those with information can remain anonymous.

This investigation is active and on-going. Further information will be provided when it becomes available.

Original Story:

Jacksonville, Ark. — An apartment fire Monday night in Jacksonville left one man dead according to the Pulaski County Coroner.

Jacksonville Firefighters responded to a call about a structure fire at 803 Redmon Rd.

The Red Cross was contacted to assist displaced families. At this time, the fire is under investigation by the Jacksonville Fire Marshal.