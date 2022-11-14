MONTICELLO, Ark. — Changes could be coming to Monticello roadways after a deadly crash involving a teenager last month.

The accident reignited a safety conversation around speed bumps. Mayor Paige Chase said creating some was a hot topic when she was first elected four years ago, but the impact on emergency vehicles and their response times shut it down.

Monday, a damaged wall is proof of what happened weeks ago on Briarwood Avenue in Monticello. A teen lost his life crashing through a home at high speed. Tim Parke said if his neighbor would have been in the bedroom that night, the tragedy would have doubled.

Parke said, “I think when you have an accident like that, the city has got to have some kind of responsibility to examine, study it, and see how you can prevent it.”

People on Parke’s street suggested speed bumps on social media, and Mayor Paige Chase explained why the concern over police and ambulance slow down or damage has prevented it

“Nobody questioned it after that until this,” Chase said.

In a council meeting, Mayor Chase and Monticello aldermen proposed a road study that will be handled through the Monticello Planning Commission.

According to planning commission chair Daniel Boice, in the next few months work is expected to begin work on a Master Street Plan for Monticello. It will be looking at all roadways in order to get a sense of traffic patterns, typical speeds, any problems, and enhance safety for cars, bicyclists, and pedestrians.

“We will certainly be cognizant of the concerns raised by the recent traffic death, as I have assured our City Council,” Boice stated.

Mayor Chase explained, “There’s a whole lot more to it than just oh we need a speed bump, so let’s put on in. It shouldn’t be that easy. Not that it should be difficult, but you can’t make rash quick decisions on things that ought to be considered.”

The crash happened on Briarwood Avenue, which intersects with Glenwood Drive at the stop sign. Glenwood Drive connects Main Street with the Highway. “It’s a shortcut,” Parke explained.

He added the area is completely residential. Parke said there isn’t even a posted speed limit. There is one stop sign next to Parke’s house, but he said, “I’ve seen several people run it.”

Some neighbors object to having a speed bump or hump close to their driveway, but Parke believes if it can deter another car from going through a home, it’s worth pursuing.

“I wouldn’t have an issue with anything, anything that would be a deterrent would be helpful,” Parke concluded.

Off camera, other neighbors told our station a different house was hit on Glenwood Drive a few years ago. They also said cars sometimes dash at speeds of 50 miles per hour on the street despite there being many children around.