Deadly deputy-involved shooting in Lowell after suicide call

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA) — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) and Arkansas State Police (ASP) are investigating an officer-involved shooting that killed one man.

Deputies were called to an attempted suicide by firearm on Frisco Springs Rd. around 10:20 p.m. Monday.

During the course of events that followed, shots were reportedly fired by deputies which resulted in the death of Derrick Davidson, 53.

The ASP is investigating the use of force and the BCSO is conducting its own internal investigation.

Per department policy, one deputy is on administrative leave until further notice.