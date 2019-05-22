Deadly I-40 accident in St. Francis County
ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. - One person has died in a multi-vehicle accident Wednesday morning on Interstate 40.
The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the death around 8 a.m. via social media.
The accident scene was in the westbound lanes just east of Forrest City.
Traffic had to be detoured to Hwy. 70.
The scene was cleared by around noon.
