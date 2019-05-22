Local News

Deadly I-40 accident in St. Francis County

Posted: May 22, 2019 01:32 PM CDT

Updated: May 22, 2019 01:32 PM CDT

ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. - One person has died in a multi-vehicle accident Wednesday morning on Interstate 40.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the death around 8 a.m. via social media.

The accident scene was in the westbound lanes just east of Forrest City.

Traffic had to be detoured to Hwy. 70.

The scene was cleared by around noon.
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Stay Connected