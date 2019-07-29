Deadly shooting in Pine Bluff, police say victim found inside vehicle

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – An early morning shooting has left one dead.

The Pine Bluff Police Department (PBPD) says it happened shortly after 5 a.m. Monday in the area of 14th Ave. and Blake Street.

That’s where officers found the body of a male inside a vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim’s name is not yet being released.

The PBPD says this is the city’s 17th homicide of the year.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Detective Division at 870-730-2090 or Dispatch at 870-541-5300.

Information can also be shared via Facebook at the contact information listed below:

