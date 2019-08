FORDYCE, Ark. – A death investigation is underway after a woman was hit by a train over the weekend.

Union Pacific officials have confirmed it happened around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday.

They say the victim was struck in the area of S. Russell St. and S. Pine Street.

She died after being taken to the hospital.

Union Pacific says it is working with the Fordyce Police Department on the investigation.

Police are not yet releasing any details on the incident, including the victim’s name.