Death of woman being booked into Sebastian County Jail ruled accidental

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — A woman that died while being booked into the Sebastian County Detention Center has been classified as an accident.

According to the office of the prosecuting attorney, Elizabeth Marie Beesley was arrested by Fort Smith Police on July 1st. Beesley had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.

Beesley was unusually animated during the transport to the detention center but remained coherent and responsive at the time.

After several minutes at the detention center, she began to act more agitated and got down on the floor.

Beesley was transported to Baptist Health and remained in critical condition until July 6 when she was pronounced brain dead.

The autopsy conducted on July 10 concluded the cause of death was “anoxic encephalopathy due to atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease complicated by methamphetamine use.”

Beesley’s blood tested positive for methamphetamine. There is no evidence that would suggest that she was intending to harm herself when she used the meth.

Prosecuting Attorney Daniel Shue says the manner of death is best classified as an accident and no criminal offense was committed.