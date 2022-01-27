LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock city officials announced Thursday that the Dee Brown Library will provide free adults meals to the public.

In a social media post, city officials said each bag will have a shelf-stable breakfast, lunch, snack and dinner.

Through a grant from Kum and Go, city officials said the library will distribute meal bags in conjunction with the Be Mighty Meals for Kids program.

Meals will be distributed Mondays through Fridays from 2:45 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.