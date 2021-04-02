Defense Dept. declares April to be Month of the Military Child

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Military members and their families give a lot to serve the country, and now the Defense Department wants to shine a spotlight on the kids making their own sacrifices for the U.S.

The DoD has designated April as Month of the Military Child, calling it a chance to “applaud military families and their children for the daily sacrifices they make and the challenges they overcome.”

Department officials have multiple suggestions for how communities can highlight these children, including events in schools and in their neighborhoods. They also suggest wearing purple, especially on April 15, at Purple Up Day festivities.

