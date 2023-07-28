LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Delta Waterfowl Second Annual Duck Hunters Expo happening this weekend at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock.

July 28 to 30 has been officially proclaimed as “Delta Waterfowl Duck Hunters Weekend” in Little Rock by Mayor Frank Scott Jr.

The event opens its doors to welcome waterfowlers to its 80,000 square feet of exhibit space and vendors from across the country.

“We love to get to connect with all the people here and talk about duck hunting,” Matthew Kelley of Blackwater Outfitters said. “Everyone does what they love.”

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders was on hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday morning to officially kick off the event.

The expo will continue Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.