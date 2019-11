LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Democratic Party of Arkansas is reviewing the process to fill a vacancy in the candidacy of the 2020 U.S. Senate election.

Josh Mahoney withdrew from the Senate race after the filing deadline. He withdrew for family health reasons and no other Democratic candidate filed within the statutory deadline.

The Democratic Party is trying to fill the vacancy for the 2020 U.S. Senate election, but because this is after the deadline, Republicans are trying to fight it.