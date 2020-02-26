Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren to visit Arkansas Feb. 29

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., listens to a question during the question and answer part of her campaign event Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, N.H. (AP Photo/ Cheryl Senter)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren is coming to Arkansas.

Her campaign announced on Wednesday afternoon that the candidate will make a stop in North Little Rock on Saturday.

Arkansas is the 30th state Warren has visited during her presidential campaign.

The campaign says Warren for President was the first campaign to have field staff on the ground in Arkansas. Arkansas for Warren employs seven staffers organizing in every congressional district and has mobilization hubs in cities and towns throughout the state including Jonesboro, Marianna, Batesville, Pine Bluff, Hot Springs, Union, Van Buren, Conway, Little Rock, North Little Rock, Fort Smith, Fayetteville, and Eureka Springs.

Arkansas for Warren has held over 200 events to date – including barnstorms, volunteer training sessions, phone banks, canvass launches, and community listening sessions. Organizers with the Warren campaign have knocked on thousands of doors across the state and engaged hundreds of volunteers. As part of Elizabeth’s plan to build a grassroots movement, Arkansas for Warren has partnered with, trained, and supported Democrats running for office in over 25 down-ballot races across all 4 congressional districts.

More on Warren’s visit:

SATURDAY, February 29th

Little Rock Town Hall with Elizabeth Warren

11:30 a.m. CT (doors), 1:00 p.m. CT (event begins)

North Shore Riverwalk Park

Willow St. and Riverfront Dr. Intersection

North Little Rock, AR 72114

This event will be held outside.

General public can RSVP here.