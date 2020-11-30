Department of Work Force Services struggles to keep up with record-high unemployment in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The pandemic has put a lot of strain on workers across Arkansas. Even costing some workers their jobs. But the one thing that is causing even more stress is not receiving unemployment checks.

For example, one man lost his job back in August. He got his first unemployment check within a week, but nothing since then.

The state is simply overwhelmed by the number of unemployment claims. Last year, there were 61,000 claims. That’s compared to more than 716,000 claims this year. And because every claim is different, it takes a little longer to get through them all.

While it may be frustrating for some, if you’re struggling to get ahold of someone as you file for unemployment, the state asks that you keep trying to reach out. They say they’re doing the best they can to get back to those in need.

