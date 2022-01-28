GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies in Garland County say two adults and two children are dead after a house fire in Garland County just outside of Hot Springs Friday morning.

According to the Garland County Sheriff’s Office, fire crews were called to a home in the 100 block of Echols Drive around 10 a.m. When they arrived, firefighters said the home was fully engulfed.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but deputies said the investigators with the Arkansas State Police were leading the investigation into the blaze.

Just before 5:30 p.m. Friday, ASP investigators identified the victims in the fire as 31-year-old Kenneth V. Ingram, 29-year-old Kayle M. Arriaga and her children, 2-year-old Mattie Cummins and 4-year-old Wesley Cummins.

The State Medical Examiner will now work to determine the manner and cause of deaths in this case.

Multiple agencies responded to the fire, including the Morning Starr, Lake Hamilton and Fountain Lake Fire Departments.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.