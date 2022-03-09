POPE COUNTY, Ark. – Pope County deputies said two people were found dead after a fire Tuesday night.

According to Pope County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to fire in the 400 block of Diamond Place near Lamar after 10:15 p.m.

After arriving, deputies said family members told emergency personnel that two people were possibly trapped inside the fire.

After fire crews extinguished the fire, deputies said two people were found dead.

Deputies said Pope County investigators responded to the scene to investigate the origin of the fire and notify family members. The investigators have not released any information on the cause of the fire at this time.

Sheriff Shane Jones extended his deepest sympathy to the family affected by this tragedy.