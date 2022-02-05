GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies in Garland County are searching for a child who they say is a runaway.

According to deputies, Jacob Owens was last seen Saturday morning at about 7 a.m. on Murders Road.

Deputies said Owens stands at 5 feet 9 inches and weighs 140 pounds with blue eyes. Authorities also noted that he has blonde medium length hair that has been dyed blue, but is fading.

Deputies said he was last seen wearing black jeans, a black hoodie, a black beanie and carrying a black school bag.

The Garland County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Owens to contact deputies at 501-622-3660.