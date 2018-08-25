Deputies: Father Arrested in Infant's Death in Cleburne Co.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark.- A Heber Springs man faces a murder charge in connection to the death of his infant.

Casey Warren, 30, faces a First Degree Murder charge.

According to a release sent by the Cleburne County Sheriff's Office on Friday, deputies responded Wednesday to a 911 call for an unresponsive infant at the Oaks Apartments in Heber Springs.

Deputies say the infant was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, but was later transferred to a Little Rock hospital where it died from its injuries.

Investigators say after reviewing medical examinations and conducting interviews, Warren was arrested.

Warren is currently being held at the Cleburne County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.