CONWAY COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies say two people are dead after a Tuesday morning house fire in Conway County.

According to the Conway County Sheriff’s Office, the fire happened around 3 a.m. on Bostain Lane outside of Morrilton.

A house fire near Morrilton kills a woman and her grandchild early this morning. Just came by the house that is still in flames more than 12 hours later. Tonight, hear from family members who lost loved ones… and how this happened @KARK4News @FOX16News pic.twitter.com/duHJNpEa24 — Samantha Boyd (@samanthaboyd98) September 13, 2022

Officials with the sheriff’s office said the blaze appeared to be accidental and there would not be a further investigation.

There was a wooden deck on the house, and it appeared as if a heat lamp for chicks seemed to catch fire and spread to the home.

Authorities identified one of the victims as 55-year-old Darlene Bell, adding that the other victim was her 15-year-old grandson. Two others who were in the home at the time of the fire survived.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.