GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies in Garland County are investigating after possible human remains were found Saturday afternoon.

Officials with the Garland County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a call about possible human remains being found off of Highway 7 North around 1 p.m.

When they arrived, the deputies said they followed the caller to the location of the remains.

Deputies said the remains were sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for positive identification as human remains and to do DNA testing in an attempt to identify them.

Authorities said this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Garland County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 501-622-3660.