Deputies: Lonoke County disturbance turns deadly

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. — Deputies responded to a call about shots being fired around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening.

When deputies arrived at the 600 Block of Joyner Loop they found Richard Duvall, 21, who is now dead after being shot by the suspect.

Edward Morrison, 23, was identified by witnesses as the suspect and deputies were able to take him into custody.

Morrison was taken to the Lonoke County Detention Center and charged with 2nd Degree Murder. Morrison is being held without bond pending first appearance.