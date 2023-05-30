SALINE COUNTY, Ark. – Saline County deputies said a man is dead after going missing while swimming in Lake Norrell Monday night.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, responders were called to the lake’s boat ramp around 8 p.m.

Deputies said that the friends of 42-year-old Agustin Arias called police after he had been missing for about 30 minutes after going swimming in the lake.

After a brief search, the crews with Lake Norrell Fire Department said they located Arias unresponsive in the lake.

Deputies said the first responders started life saving measures but were unsuccessful.