POPE COUNTY, Ark. – Pope County deputies and the family of a veteran who went missing nearly one year ago are still seeking information in his disappearance.

In a release from the Pope County Sheriff’s Office, military veteran Shannon Collins’ wife told authorities that he walked away from their Pottsville home on the morning of March 12, 2021.

Deputies said nine months later, Shannon was reported missing by his brother.

Due to suspicious circumstances surrounding this case, deputies said foul play has not yet been ruled out.

Collins’ mother, father, brother and sister are cooperating with the Pope County Sheriff’s Office to find him, according to deputies.

If you have any information on the disappearance of Collins, you are asked to contact deputies at 479-968-2558.