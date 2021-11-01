Deputies: Scammers claim to be law enforcement, try to get people to pay arrest warrant fines

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. – The Garland County Sheriff’s Office took to social media Monday to urge people to take notice of scammers claiming to be active law enforcement officers.

According to investigators, scammers are able to ‘spoof’ local agencies ’ numbers on Caller ID. After answering, the scammers will then identify themselves as a local detective.

Deputies said the scammer then claims that the person answering has an active arrest warrant and urges them to pay a fine.

Then they say the caller will claim to have to call from a second number where they will then attempt to scam the person out of money.

The Garland County Sheriff’s Office is asking people in the community to hang up and report the call to local law enforcement agencies.

Deputies also wanted to stress that they do not call people to make payments by phone on arrest warrants.