Deputies searching for missing Drew County man, ask for public’s help in finding him

DREW COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies in Drew County are actively searching for a missing man and are looking for help from the community.

According to a release from the Drew County Sheriff’s Office, 54-year-old Mark Anthony Mason was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt, black dress pants and tennis shoes with white stripes on the side.

Authorities describe Mason as a Black man with a gray beard and glasses standing 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 175 pounds.

The Drew County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who knows the whereabouts of Mark Anthony Mason to contact the office at 870-367-6211.