Deputies shoot man after he charges at them with gun

LIBERTY, Okla. (KNWA) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting after a man was shot for charging at deputies with a gun in Liberty, Oklahoma Tuesday.

Sequoyah County Sheriff Larry Lane said multiple 911 calls came in around 2:15 p.m. of a man waving and pointing a gun at cars near the intersection of E. 1050 Road and Swon Road.

Lane said two deputies responded to the scene, got out of their patrol vehicle and found the man waving a weapon.

The two deputies ordered the man to put the gun down multiple times. The suspect then charged at deputies and chased the two deputies around their vehicle. The two deputies opened fired, shooting through the patrol car, hitting the suspect multiple times.

Lane did not know if the suspect fired any shots or what kind of firearm he had.

A Life Flight helicopter landed about two miles south of the shooting scene on the Liberty school’s football field to take the suspect to a hospital in Fayetteville, Arkansas, according to Lane.

The man’s identity has not been released. His condition is also not yet known.

Lane said one deputy is a reserve deputy. Both are on administrative leave pending the investigation.

The Liberty School District was placed on lockdown until the scene was cleared and the threat was over, according to Lane.