Details emerge of Saturday night shooting on Mara Lynn Drive

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officers responding to a call of shots fired discovered a body at a home on Mara Lynn Drive.

It happened Saturday night around 10:30 p.m. The first officers on scene had to force their way inside the residence after not being able to make contact with anyone the residing there.

Once inside, they discovered the body of 36-year-old Brandon Simpson of Little Rock. Officers then found a woman hiding in the shower.

Detectives and Crime Scene Search Units canvassed the area but were not able to locate a suspect.

Simpson’s body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office to perform an autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing.

