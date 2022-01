LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are asking the public for information regarding the owner of a truck involved in multiple thefts in southwest Little Rock.

According to investigators, the white Dodge truck was involved in thefts at new home construction sites on Laney Loop.

This white Dodge truck has been involved in multiple thefts from new home construction sites on Laney Loop in Southwest Little Rock.



Anyone recognizing this vehicle, contact the Southwest Property Crimes Detectives at 501-918-3998 pic.twitter.com/2NwNa3eHtI — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) January 5, 2022

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle is asked to contact Southwest Property Crimes Detectives at 501-918-3998.