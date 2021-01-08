Detectives: Man found dead from a gunshot wound on the porch of a North Little Rock home

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officers responding to a call of shots fired in the 1500 block of Allen Street on Friday morning discovered the body of a man dead from a gunshot wound on the front porch of a home.

According to investigators, it happened around 8:51 a.m. The victim has not been identified and his body has been sent to the State Crime Lab for an autopsy and identification.

There is currently no suspect and the investigation is ongoing.

Detectives are asking that if anyone has any information that could help in this case to please call Detective Cantrell at 501-771-7167 or the NLRPD Tip Line at 501-680-8439.

All witnesses can remain anonymous.

