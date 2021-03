LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man and a woman are dead and three children have been taken to the hospital after a fire at the Spanish Willow Apartments on Geyer Springs, according to the Little Rock Fire Department.

The names of the deceased have not yet been released.

Fire crews responded just after 5:00 a.m.

There is no word yet on what caused the deadly fire, police and the fire marshal are on the scene.