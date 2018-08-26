Developing: Child Critical After Being Hit by Truck in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Police are investigating a pedestrian accident involving a juvenile.
The 11-year-old child is in critical condition at a local hospital, according to a spokesperson for the Little Rock Police Department.
It happened near the intersection of Kanis and Barrow at 5:00 p.m.
Police believe a group of children were trying to cross the road when the one child was struck by a pickup.
The driver of the truck stopped when the accident happened.
The cause of the accident is being investigated.
More Stories
-
A safety scare during the Salt Bowl forced officials to…
-
A man was shot near 19th and Amis Street Sunday morning, he…
-
Saturday night's Salt Bowl between Benton and Bryant was being…