Developing: Child Critical After Being Hit by Truck in Little Rock

Posted: Aug 25, 2018 07:09 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 25, 2018 07:42 PM CDT

 

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Police are investigating a pedestrian accident involving a juvenile.

The 11-year-old child is in critical condition at a local hospital, according to a spokesperson for the Little Rock Police Department.

It happened near the intersection of Kanis and Barrow at 5:00 p.m.

Police believe a group of children were trying to cross the road when the one child was struck by a pickup.

The driver of the truck stopped when the accident happened.

The cause of the accident is being investigated.

