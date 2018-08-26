Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Pedestrian accident

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Police are investigating a pedestrian accident involving a juvenile.

The 11-year-old child is in critical condition at a local hospital, according to a spokesperson for the Little Rock Police Department.

It happened near the intersection of Kanis and Barrow at 5:00 p.m.

Police believe a group of children were trying to cross the road when the one child was struck by a pickup.

The driver of the truck stopped when the accident happened.

The cause of the accident is being investigated.