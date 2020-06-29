UPDATE: Identity of State Trooper, surveillance footage released of deadly LR shooting

UPDATE:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas State Police have released the identity of the Arkansas State Trooper, Sergeant Marcus Daniels, who shot Aloysius Keaton Saturday evening, only seconds after Keaton stabbed an Arkansas Highway Police Officer while fleeing from police.

Here is the full news release given by the Arkansas State Police:

“Sergeant Marcus Daniels, a 13-year-veteran of the Arkansas State Police, has been identified as the Arkansas State Trooper who shot Aloysius Keaton Saturday evening, only seconds after Keaton stabbed an Arkansas Highway Police Officer while fleeing from police.



The shooting incident occurred outside a gas and convenience store at Roosevelt Road and the I-30 westbound access ramp.



Keaton was wanted in connection with an aggravated robbery (carjacking) that had occurred minutes earlier in southwest Little Rock.



After Keaton stabbed the highway police officer, still brandishing the weapon, he moved toward Sergeant Daniels who fired an electronic control device (TASER) in an attempt to stop Keaton. The ECD was ineffective, leading Sergeant Daniels to order Keaton to stop and drop the weapon. Keaton failed to comply with the order and charged toward the trooper leading Sergeant Daniels to shoot Keaton with a handgun.



Keaton was pronounced dead at a Little Rock hospital.



Sergeant Daniels, a Highway Patrol Division, Troop A post supervisor, remains on paid administrative leave while an investigation into the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer continues. The investigative case file will be reviewed by the Pulaski County prosecuting attorney who will decide whether the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer was consistent with Arkansas law.”

We at FOX16 have decided to not show the moment Keaton was shot.

UPDATE:

UPDATE:

ORIGINAL STORY:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas State Police confirm a “Use of Force Investigation” after a trooper fired his gun this evening.

