DFA: All Revenue Offices will move to standard business hours beginning Jan. 25

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Officials with the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration (DFA) announced Friday Revenue Offices across the state with extended hours of operation will move to standard business hours beginning January 25, 2021.

DFA officials say 17 of the 134 Revenue Offices the department oversees currently open at 7 a.m. and close at 6 p.m., with employees continuing to serve all customers in line.

The offices that will move from extended hours to standard hours of 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. are Bentonville, Cabot, Conway, El Dorado, Fayetteville, Ft. Smith East, Harrison, Hot Springs’ Albert Pike location, Jonesboro, Little Rock Southwest, West Little Rock, Pine Bluff, Russellville, Sherwood, Springdale, West Memphis and White Hall.

DFA officials say the Revenue Offices have remained open throughout the pandemic with limited, temporary exceptions and will continue to remain open.

“Our Revenue Office employees are here to help and assist Arkansans with their motor vehicle and driver service needs,” said DFA Commissioner of Revenue Charlie Collins. “I am extremely proud of this team and the work they do to maintain critical state services. I understand that reducing service hours is an inconvenience and for that, I apologize. We will continue to adjust to the challenges of the pandemic and of course, our highest priority is the health and safety of our employees and customers. We anticipate operating all offices on standard business hours through the remainder of the COVID19 pandemic and we will revisit moving back to extended hours in some offices when it is over. We would also like to encourage Arkansans to visit us at mydmv.arkansas.gov to check out our services online. Thank you for your support during these unprecedented times.”

To complete annual renewals, register a new vehicle, order a replacement driver’s license or ID, transfer vehicle ownership, order a personalized license plate, check the status of a car title and pre-register for a state ID or driver’s license, visit mydmv.arkansas.gov.

DFA officials say approximately 35 to 40% of vehicle registration renewals are currently being completed online in Arkansas.

