DFA requiring all new 2020 boats be issued a title

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Department of Finance and Administration (DFA) is now issuing boat titles.

Arkansas has never issued boat titles in the past, but on Jan. 1 the (DFA) started issuing titles for all boats manufactured in or after 2020.

This change is due to legislation from the Arkansas General Assembly (Act 733 of 2019).

Boats have been registered with the state for years but without titles issued, it was tough for owners to clearly demonstrate they owned the boat.

Sales took place by signatures on the state registration.

The DFA currently has 180,000 actively registered boats in the state.

While they are now issuing boat titles, boats will still require registration (same as vehicles).

The cost for a boat title is $10 (same price as a vehicle title).

The DFA wants to be sure Arkansans are aware that new boats (beginning with 2020 models) will now be titled.