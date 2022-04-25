JONESBORO, Ark. – Officials with the Arkansas Department of Human Services said that law enforcement is searching for two teens that left a Jonesboro detention facility.

DHS officials said that 16-year-old Gary Fields and 16-year-old James Williams left the Division of Youth Services facility without authorization Sunday evening. Center officials said that the two were reported missing around 10:30 p.m.

Fields is described as boy standing 5 foot 1 inches and weighing 120 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. DHS officials said he was in custody facing charges of rape and theft of property.

Williams is described as a boy standing 6 feet and weighing 174 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. DHS officials said he was in custody facing charges of second-degree sexual assault, aggravated assault and breaking or entering.

Anyone with information on their location is asked to contact local authorities.