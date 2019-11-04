Digital Original: AR community saves banned breed dog and helps find a forever home

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Central Arkansas community is showing that even a city ordinance band on Pitbulls isn’t stopping them from helping a dog in need.

“The city of North Little Rock steps up for us all the time with supplies, donations. For Senara specifically, they brought a couple of big dog beds, clothes to keep her warm. Obviously, she was so skinny and it was cold outside,” says Katie Miceli, the director of Out of the Ashes Pit Bull Rescue.

Thanks to donations sent in by members of the North Little Rock community, Senara is now healthy and has a forever home.

Micheli says when she picked up Senara she weighted a little under 20lbs. and needed lots of care.

“We had to raise several thousands of dollars to take care of all of her vet bills,” she says. “The whole community in North Little Rock is really wonderful about stepping forward for a type of dog that they can’t even have.”

In 2004, North Little Rock enacted the “Breed Specific Legislation,” or BSL, that made it illegal to own pit bulls or pit bull mixes within city limits.

Under the law, if a pit bull is picked up by animal control the owner has three days to relocate the dog out of the city or it will be euthanized.

“It blows my mind that to be quite frank that the city doesn’t listen to those people that want to be albe to do those things for these dogs and allow them to have that breed in the city limits,” says Micheli.

Out of the Ashes Pit Bull Rescue is a Arkansas 501c3 pit bull rescue dedicated to saving pit bulls and other bully breeds all while educating the public and advocating for the breed, according to their Facebook page.

