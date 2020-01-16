Digital Original: Australian animals living at Little Rock Zoo help bring awareness for wildlife impacted by ongoing forest fires

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Australia has been battling fires for months – scorching forests and killing both people and wildlife.

The Little Rock Zoo is using its efforts to help bring awareness to animals both big and small – like the Australian prickly walking stick.

“Our Australian Prickly Walking Sticks are one of the many animals that live in Eucalypts forests in Australia, says Joshua Bryne, an educator at the zoo. “Those Eucalypts forests right around the coasts are some of the ones hit hardest by the fires lately and this is one species that people don’t always realize is something that is endangered from the fires.”

Bryne works directly with the small insects. He says he hopes the zoo’s efforts will help others understand the important role these insects play in helping nourish animals and keeping the forests healthy.

“They convert plants into more material for more plants to grow in. They to help to prevent any one species of plant to popular – keep the forest diverse and keep the soil healthy, says Byrne.

The Australian Prickly Walking Stick hatched about nines months ago at the zoo and has been living there since helping to educate the public.

The zoo posted to social media that it will be collecting donations for its colleagues at the Zoo in Victoria, Australia that is working to care for animals affected by the fires.

