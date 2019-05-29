Digital Original: Beer brewery pushing for grain to glass manufacturing

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Lost Forty Brewing is releasing a new beer called Second Rodeo. The Arkansas light beer will be available statewide in a can starting next week.

Jarrod Johnson with Lost Forty in Little Rock says this new beer will have all the flavors of the natural state.

“Seeing the grain in the ground and then it being harvested, put into a bag, milled, brought here, brewed into a beer. It’s that full grain to glass story that we’ve been wanting to tell for a long time,” says Johnson. “And with Second Rodeo, we are finally able to.”



The microbrewery partnered with local rice farmers to ensure their newest product was that of the Natural State.

Arkansas’ farmers produce more than 9 billion pounds of rice each year. Rice is the state’s second-highest valued commodity and its top agricultural export.

“With us being able to partner with local farmers helps them, and they help us,” Johnson says.

The rice crop contributes billions to the state’s economy and accounts for approximately 25,000 jobs, according to the Arkansas Farm Bureau.

Now the beer is currently being sold on tap at the flagship restaurant and brewery in Little Rock.

The new beer is a 4.3 percent ABV brew that uses only locally sourced Arkansas rice, giving it a crisp light taste.

