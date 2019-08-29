Digital Original: Players shave head to support Lyon football coach’s cancer battle

BATESVILLE, Ark. – A video posted to the Lyon College Football Twitter account is touching hearts across America.

In the video, you see the young athletes with their heads shaved lining up to embrace their coach who was recently diagnosed with cancer.

“These kids will be successful,” explains Kris Sweet, the team’s offensive coordinator and diagnosed with cancer.

The video has already garnered more than 95,000 views and over 2,000 shares since being posted on Tuesday.

The players from the Lyon College football team can be heard in the short clip saying, “It’s all for you coach.”

“For them to do that was pretty impressive,” says Sweet. “You learn to from them.”

Sweet says the spirit of the word “team” can be best seen in college football teams and especially in these young men.

“They’re all working together and seeing for one common goal and I think that just automatically brings people together,” Sweet says.

Lyon College’s 2019 season kicks off this Saturday with a home game.