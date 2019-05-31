Digital Original: Breast cancer patient not giving up without a fight Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Cancer is something no one can ever plan for.

Keri Hall, a patient at CARTI Cancer Center in Little Rock, knows just how unpredictable the disease can be.

"It's everywhere," says Hall. "Cancer doesn't discriminate. It doesn't pick and choose."

Diagnosed with breast cancer this past February, Hall says she feared the unknown.

"I feel like people look at me differently," explains Hall. "I never thought I would have to wear a wig."

The Resource and Appearance Centers provides women with wigs, turbans, scarves, and hats as a way cares for the patient as a whole — including their physical and emotional wellbeing.

Hall has no family history with the disease.

She is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatment at CARTI and says it's resources like this that help people feel better especially when life hadn't planned for it.

"You can't stop living your life," says Hall.

This Saturday, June 1, Arkansas' largest cycling event, Tour de Rock will take place.

The charity ride helps benefit several resources for patients at CARTI cancer center, like the Resource and Appearance Center.

"I'm going to fight. I am going to fight every single minute of the day because I have too much to live for," Hall says. "I am not ready to just give up - it's not in my nature."

For more information about CARTI or Tour de Rock, click here.