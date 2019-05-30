Digital Original: Conway uses drone to get birds-eye view of rising flood water Video

CONWAY, Ark. - Technology has the power to take man places they never thought they could go.

With floodwaters still rising in some parts of Arkansas, it can be difficult to survey these areas - unless you're Bobby Kelly, the public information officer for the City of Conway.

Kelly uses his drone to get a birds-eye view of flooded areas all in an effort to help keep the public safe.

"We feel comfortable with the levels of Lake Conway right now," says Kelly. "Arkansas Game and Fish commission dropped the levels of the lake by about a foot so it's able to hold a lot more water now."

Thousands of sandbags were filled and distributed all across Faulkner County as people closely waited and watched for the impending flood.

The City of Conway announced on Twitter the department had run out of sandbags around 4 p.m. and operations would resume Thursday at 7:30 a.m.

Kelly says he aims to keep the public informed while staying transparent.

He uses both social media platforms and traditional electronic platforms to deliver messages.