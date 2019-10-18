Digital Original: Ex-con shows it’s never too late to get your college degree

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Willliam Graves, 66, is an author and community activist who, how before turning his life around spent 40 years in prison.

On Thursday, Graves received his associate’s degree in criminal justice from Remington College in Little Rock.

“Something I dreamed about when I was a young man in high school,” says Graves. “Even though it’s been a long time coming because I am 66 years old now. I accomplished that goal.”

Graves, who is also known as “Uncle Willie” says it was important to show the young men and women he helps it’s never too late to finish your goals.

“I’ve learned right now is that these young people out here they look up to people out here who pursue dreams and accomplish those dreams,” Graves explains.

Graves continues to be an active member of Victory Over Violence and with the Street Intervention Team that helps keep young kids off the streets and looks for ways to help communities safer.

