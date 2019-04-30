Digital Original: First dog park on college campus, helps students deal with stress Video

BATESVILLE, Ark. - There's a fresh patch of green grass just for dog lovers to take their furry four-legged friends in Batesville.

A newly opened dog park on the Lyon College campus has already seen a huge response from the campus community.

"It has been very well received from the students and the campus," says Taylor Donnerson, the newly elected president of Lyon’s Student Government Association.

The park, Schram Memorial Bark Park, is named after the late biology professor Dr. Mark Schram.

Donnerson is just one of many students who visit the "bark park" with her dog, Chance.

With final exams starting next week, Donnerson says having her best friend on campus has helped her both emotionally and academically.

"He definitely helps me with the stressful times in college," explains Donnerson. "He helps with if I have any anxiety or anything. He's just there to be comforting and loving and he's just such a wonderful dog."

Lyon College is the first and only pet-friendly campus in the state.

Now with the newly added park, it is the only college campus in Arkansas to have a dog park.

"I am just so happy to have him on campus," Donnerson says.